In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Verna and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Verna Price starts at Rs. 10.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. Verna: 1482 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Verna vs Nexon EV [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Verna
|Nexon ev [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 10.98 Lakhs
|₹ 13.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|312.0
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|30.2 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|1482 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Transmission
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|8.5 Hrs