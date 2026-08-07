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Hyundai Verna vs Tata Nexon

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Verna and Tata Nexon, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Verna Price starts at Rs. 10.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual, Tata Nexon Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 1.2 Petrol 5MT. Verna: 1482 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Nexon: 1199 cc engine, 17.01 to 24.08 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Verna vs Nexon Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Verna Nexon
BrandHyundaiTata
Price₹ 10.98 Lakhs₹ 7.4 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl17.01 to 24.08 kmpl
Engine Capacity1482 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Transmission Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Verna
Hyundai Verna
HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual
₹10.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Nexon
Tata Nexon
Smart 1.2 Petrol 5MT
₹7.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai Verna Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 MPi1.2L Turbocharged Revotron Engine
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
143.8 Nm @ 4500 rpm170 Nm @ 1750-4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil springSemi-independent, Open Profile Twist Beam with Stabiliser Bar, Coil Spring and Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
85 / 65 R15195 / 60 R16
Length
4565 mm3995 mm
Wheelbase
2670 mm2498 mm
Height
1475 mm1620 mm
Width
1765 mm1804 mm
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres44 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Manual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control)Manual
Cruise Control
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteYes
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power WindowsFront Only
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Cup Holders
4 Cupholders in Front & Second Row-
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorLED
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoOptional
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Voice Command
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,63,1878,37,886
Ex-Showroom Price
10,98,4007,39,990
RTO
1,09,84063,019
Insurance
54,44734,377
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,15018,009
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish new design Updated infotainment system is feature richTurbo petrol-automatic offers a good performance with convenience

Cons

Infotainment screen has glitchesBuild quality could be better New HVAC controls lack haptic feedback
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Benefits On Hyundai Verna:- Benefits upto ₹ 65000/...
Applicable on vernahx-2-petrol-15l-manual & 21 more variants
Expired
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Latest Car & Bike News

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If I were buying the Tata Nexon in a special edition, this one would be my pick
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New Hyundai Verna starts arriving at dealerships, deliveries to begin soon
17 Mar 2026
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Tata Nexon Camo
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Latest Videos

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2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift first drive review: Best-seller gets even better?
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Watch: Tata Nexon secures five-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash tests
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