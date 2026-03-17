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Hyundai Verna vs Tata Harrier

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Verna and Tata Harrier, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Verna Price starts at Rs. 10.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual, Tata Harrier Price starts at Rs. 12.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart Petrol MT. Verna: 1482 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Harrier: 1498 cc engine, 14.6 to 16.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Verna vs Harrier Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Verna Harrier
BrandHyundaiTata
Price₹ 10.98 Lakhs₹ 12.89 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl14.6 to 16.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity1482 cc1498 cc
TransmissionManual, Transmission Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Verna
Hyundai Verna
HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual
₹10.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Harrier
Tata Harrier
Smart Petrol MT
₹12.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 MPiHyperion 1.5L Turbo Gdi Engine
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
143.8 Nm @ 4500 rpm280 Nm @ 1750-3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm168 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15235 / 65 R17
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil springSemi Independent Twist Blade with Panhard Rod & Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springIndependent,Lower Wishbone,McPherson Strut with coil spring & Anti Roll Bar
Rear Tyres
85 / 65 R15235 / 65 R17
Length
4565 mm4605 mm
Wheelbase
2670 mm2741 mm
Height
1475 mm1718 mm
Width
1765 mm1922 mm
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres50 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Manual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control)Automatic Climate Control
Cruise Control
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteYes
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power WindowsFront & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Cup Holders
4 Cupholders in Front & Second RowFront Only
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorLED Projector
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,63,18714,91,861
Ex-Showroom Price
10,98,40012,89,000
RTO
1,09,8401,40,900
Insurance
54,44761,461
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,15032,065
Expert Rating
-
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Benefits On Hyundai Verna:- Benefits upto ₹ 65000/...
Applicable on vernahx-2-petrol-15l-manual & 21 more variants
Expired
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