In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Verna and Tata Altroz CNG, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Verna and Tata Altroz CNG, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Hyundai Verna Price starts at Rs 10.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for EX 1.5 Petrol MT, Tata Altroz CNG Price starts at Rs 7.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE.
Verna: 1497 cc engine, 18.6 kmpl mileage.
Altroz CNG: 1199 cc engine, 18.53 to 19.33 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
...Read More
Read Less