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Hyundai Verna vs Renault Duster

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Verna and Renault Duster, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Verna Price starts at Rs. 10.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual, Renault Duster Price starts at Rs. 10.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT. Verna: 1482 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Duster: 999 cc engine, 13 to 15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Verna vs Duster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Verna Duster
BrandHyundaiRenault
Price₹ 10.98 Lakhs₹ 10.49 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl13 to 15 kmpl
Engine Capacity1482 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Transmission Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Verna
Hyundai Verna
HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual
₹10.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Duster
Renault Duster
Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT
₹10.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai Verna Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 MPiTurbo TCe 100
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
143.8 Nm @ 4500 rpm166 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm99 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15-
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil spring-
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil spring-
Rear Tyres
85 / 65 R15-
Length
4565 mm4343 mm
Wheelbase
2670 mm2657 mm
Height
1475 mm1701 mm
Width
1765 mm1815 mm
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors-
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Parking Assist
No-
Air Conditioner
Manual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control)-
Cruise Control
No-
Instrument Cluster
Digital7" TFT with Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power WindowsFront & Rear Power Windows
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Cup Holders
4 Cupholders in Front & Second RowCupholders in Front Only
Headlights
Halogen Projector-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Differential Lock
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,63,18712,00,182
Ex-Showroom Price
10,98,40010,49,000
RTO
1,09,8401,04,900
Insurance
54,44745,782
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,15025,796
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Refined EngineImpressive Ride QualityWell-Equipped Mid-Spec Trim

Cons

Poor Rear Camera FeedLong Clutch Pedal TravelNo Automatic Gearbox
Latest Offers
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Benefits On Hyundai Verna:- Benefits upto ₹ 65000/...
Applicable on vernahx-2-petrol-15l-manual & 21 more variants
Expired
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