Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsVerna vs Magnite

Hyundai Verna vs Nissan Magnite

In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Verna and Nissan Magnite, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
Verna
Hyundai Verna
EX 1.5 Petrol MT
₹10.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Magnite
Nissan Magnite
XE
₹6.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5 l MPi1.0L B4D
Driving Range
837 Km750
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
143.8 Nm @ 4500 rpm96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.6 kmpl18.75
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
11
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,73,0276,70,053
Ex-Showroom Price
10,96,5005,99,900
RTO
1,21,65035,426
Insurance
54,37734,227
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,36214,402
Expert Reviews
4 out of 5
Verdict

Hyundai Verna 2023: Drive review

es of the model in a market dominated by SUVs. <br><b> Hyundai Verna 2023: Design updates </b><br>The exterior styling of the new Hyundai Verna, now in its sixth-generation, has been redone entirely. The face gets the bulk of the attention and sports a new parametric grille in blackened chrome, an LED light bar stretching between the LED DRLs and a new head light design. The Verna sits on 16-inch wheels as standard but depending on the engine option selected, gets either diamond-cut alloys or blacked alloys with red brake calipers. Over at the rear, the bumper has been reworked and so have the light signatures. The LED connected light strip also makes its debut on the model. The overall styling is a bit too polarizing and may or may not appeal to every sedan buyer in the market. But in terms of dimensions, the new Verna has grown. The segment-leading wheelbase is the biggest highlight here. <br><b> Hyundai Verna 2023: Cabin highlights </b><br>The new Verna benefits enormously from its extended wheelbase which translates into more leg space for rear-seat passengers. The leather seat upholstery, the contrast stitching, the layered dashboard design, the two dashboard colour options – depending on the engine version selected, the 10.25-inch display and the switchable control for infotainment and climate control are some key note points. There is also a sunroof and the front seats now get both cooling and heated functions. The steering wheel design has been updated while the ambient lighting layout too has been updated. The Verna, therefore, offers an even more premium cabin, now with enhanced feature list and more space. <br><b> Hyundai Verna 2023: Drive traits </b><br>There are two petrol engine options with multiple transmission choices on the new Hyundai Verna. The 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor has been carried forward and is predictable in its drive trait. It is mated to a manual and an eight-step CVT. The automatic gearbox does take a bit of time to tick the right number and the engine builds momentum gradually. For more, much more fun though, the 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor ought to be the choice. One of the most powerful engines with dollops of torque, it is mighty capable of sprinting towards triple-digit speeds. The light steering set up aids in quick moves in congested cities but continues to lack needed feedback on highway speeds. The suspension has been stiffened and the NVH levels are well under control. There is also Level 2 ADAS technology which highlights the exhaustive feature list of the vehicle.

Read More

Popular Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Hyundai Verna1482 cc to 1497 cc | Petrol | Manual,Automatic10.96 - 17.38 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Volkswagen Virtusnull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic11.21 - 17.91 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Verna vs Virtus
Hindustan Times
Hyundai Verna1482 cc to 1497 cc | Petrol | Manual,Automatic10.96 - 17.38 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Citynull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic11.49 - 15.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Verna vs City

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Toyota Innova Crysta

    • Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹19.99 - 26.3 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    Renault is hoping Kiger is able to storm the sub-compact SUV by making use of its sporty looks and a spacious cabin. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Renault Kiger first drive review: French SUV renaissance tailor-made for India
    18 Dec 2023
    Nissan Magnite hopes to make a loud bang in an already boisterous sub-compact SUV segment in India. (HT Auto/.Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Nissan Magnite first drive review: A one-shot aim at sub-compact SUV is on point
    13 Dec 2023
    Nissan Motor has announced a comprehensive package of support services for customers whose cars have been impacted by Cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu.
    Nissan Motor offers help to Tamil Nadu customers affected by flooding caused by Cyclone Michaung
    11 Dec 2023
    Nissan only has the Magnite in the lineup.
    Nissan Magnite set for a price hike in January'24. Check details
    22 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Skoda Slavia will take on Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna besides the upcoming Volkswagen Virtus.
    With Slavia, Skoda promises to re-energize mid-size sedan segment: Zac Hollis
    7 Mar 2022
    Nissan Motor is all set to introduce a new 5-speed AMT gearbox to its Magnite SUV. Variants with the new transmission unit will be sold along with the CVT gearbox already on offer.
    Nissan Magnite EZ Shift review: Is AMT better than the CVT gearbox?
    9 Oct 2023
    Hyundai Verna has been launched in its sixth-generation version in India at a starting and introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end variant is at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Hyundai Verna 2023: First Drive Review
    28 Apr 2023
    Nissan Motor has launched the Magnite Kuro edition in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.27 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition launches in India: Check key features
    9 Oct 2023
    View all
     