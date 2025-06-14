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Hyundai Verna vs MG ZS EV

In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Verna and MG ZS EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Verna Price starts at Rs. 10.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual and MG ZS EV Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. Verna: 1482 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. ZS EV gets a battery pack of up to 50.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Verna vs ZS EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Verna Zs ev
BrandHyundaiMG
Price₹ 10.98 Lakhs₹ 17.99 Lakhs
Range-461 km/charge
Mileage20 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-50.3 kWh
Engine Capacity1482 cc-
TransmissionManual, Transmission Automatic
Charging Time-9 hours (7.4 kW AC charger)

Filters
Verna
Hyundai Verna
HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual
₹10.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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ZS EV
MG ZS EV
Executive
₹17.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Hyundai Verna Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 MPi-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
143.8 Nm @ 4500 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15215 / 55 R17
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil springTorsion Beam
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springMacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
85 / 65 R15215 / 55 R17
Length
4565 mm4323 mm
Wheelbase
2670 mm2585 mm
Height
1475 mm1649 mm
Width
1765 mm1809 mm
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres-
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Manual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Cruise Control
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power WindowsFront & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoYes
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Cup Holders
4 Cupholders in Front & Second RowFront & Rear
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorLED
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Voice Command
NoYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderCup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,63,18718,94,043
Ex-Showroom Price
10,98,40017,99,000
RTO
1,09,84016,000
Insurance
54,44778,543
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,15040,710
Latest Offers
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Benefits On Hyundai Verna:- Benefits upto ₹ 65000/...
Applicable on vernahx-2-petrol-15l-manual & 21 more variants
Expired
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Latest Car & Bike News

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14 Jun 2025
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  News

Latest Videos

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