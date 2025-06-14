In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Verna and MG ZS EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Verna Price starts at Rs. 10.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual and MG ZS EV Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. Verna: 1482 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. ZS EV gets a battery pack of up to 50.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Verna vs ZS EV Comparison