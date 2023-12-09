In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Verna and MG Hector Plus , assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Hyundai Verna Price starts at Rs 10.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for EX 1.5 Petrol MT, MG Hector Plus Price starts at Rs 17.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 1.5 Turbo MT 7 STR.
Verna: 1497 cc engine, 18.6 kmpl mileage.
Hector Plus : 1451 cc engine, 15.58 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
