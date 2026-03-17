In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Verna and MG Astor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Verna Price starts at Rs. 10.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual, MG Astor Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sprint. Verna: 1482 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Astor: 1498 cc engine, 14.82 to 15.43 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Verna vs Astor Comparison