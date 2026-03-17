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Hyundai Verna vs Maruti Suzuki Jimny

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Jimny, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Verna Price starts at Rs. 10.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual, Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price starts at Rs. 12.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT. Verna: 1482 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Jimny: 1462 cc engine, 16.39 to 16.94 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Verna vs Jimny Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Verna Jimny
BrandHyundaiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 10.98 Lakhs₹ 12.31 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl16.39 to 16.94 kmpl
Engine Capacity1482 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual, Transmission Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Verna
Hyundai Verna
HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual
₹10.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Zeta MT
₹12.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 MPiK15B
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
143.8 Nm @ 4500 rpm134 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD4WD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15195 / 80 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil spring3-Link Rigid Axle Type With Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil spring3-Link Rigid Axle Type With Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
85 / 65 R15195 / 80 R15
Length
4565 mm3985 mm
Wheelbase
2670 mm2590 mm
Height
1475 mm1720 mm
Width
1765 mm1645 mm
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person4 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres40 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Manual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control)Yes (Manual)
Cruise Control
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteYes
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power WindowsFront & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Cup Holders
4 Cupholders in Front & Second Row-
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Voice Command
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,63,18713,98,056
Ex-Showroom Price
10,98,40012,31,500
RTO
1,09,8401,27,980
Insurance
54,44738,076
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,15030,049
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Compact proportionsRelatively spacious cabinSerious off-road skills

Cons

Doesn't have a commanding road presenceAT could have been more polished
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Benefits On Hyundai Verna:- Benefits upto ₹ 65000/...
Applicable on vernahx-2-petrol-15l-manual & 21 more variants
Expired
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