HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsVerna vs Jimny

Hyundai Verna vs Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Filters
Verna
Hyundai Verna
EX 1.5 VTVT
₹10.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Zeta MT
₹12.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5 l MPiK15B
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
143.6 Nm @ 4500 rpm134 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Heater
Yes-
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,64,62414,74,809
Ex-Showroom Price
10,89,00012,74,000
RTO
1,20,9901,39,400
Insurance
54,13460,909
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,18131,699
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

Hyundai Verna 2023: Drive review

es of the model in a market dominated by SUVs. <br><b> Hyundai Verna 2023: Design updates </b><br>The exterior styling of the new Hyundai Verna, now in its sixth-generation, has been redone entirely. The face gets the bulk of the attention and sports a new parametric grille in blackened chrome, an LED light bar stretching between the LED DRLs and a new head light design. The Verna sits on 16-inch wheels as standard but depending on the engine option selected, gets either diamond-cut alloys or blacked alloys with red brake calipers. Over at the rear, the bumper has been reworked and so have the light signatures. The LED connected light strip also makes its debut on the model. The overall styling is a bit too polarizing and may or may not appeal to every sedan buyer in the market. But in terms of dimensions, the new Verna has grown. The segment-leading wheelbase is the biggest highlight here. <br><b> Hyundai Verna 2023: Cabin highlights </b><br>The new Verna benefits enormously from its extended wheelbase which translates into more leg space for rear-seat passengers. The leather seat upholstery, the contrast stitching, the layered dashboard design, the two dashboard colour options – depending on the engine version selected, the 10.25-inch display and the switchable control for infotainment and climate control are some key note points. There is also a sunroof and the front seats now get both cooling and heated functions. The steering wheel design has been updated while the ambient lighting layout too has been updated. The Verna, therefore, offers an even more premium cabin, now with enhanced feature list and more space. <br><b> Hyundai Verna 2023: Drive traits </b><br>There are two petrol engine options with multiple transmission choices on the new Hyundai Verna. The 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor has been carried forward and is predictable in its drive trait. It is mated to a manual and an eight-step CVT. The automatic gearbox does take a bit of time to tick the right number and the engine builds momentum gradually. For more, much more fun though, the 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor ought to be the choice. One of the most powerful engines with dollops of torque, it is mighty capable of sprinting towards triple-digit speeds. The light steering set up aids in quick moves in congested cities but continues to lack needed feedback on highway speeds. The suspension has been stiffened and the NVH levels are well under control. There is also Level 2 ADAS technology which highlights the exhaustive feature list of the vehicle.

Read More

Popular Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Hyundai Verna
1482.0 to 1497.0 | Petrol | Manual,Automatic10.89 - 17.38 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Volkswagen Virtus
null | Petrol | Manual,Automatic11.21 - 17.91 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Verna vs Virtus

Trending cars

View all
Popular Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster

Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster

2.35 Cr* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
BMW M2

BMW M2

98 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Mercedes-Benz G-Class

2.55 Cr* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
McLaren Artura

McLaren Artura

5.1 Cr* Onwards
Check Latest Offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

9.95 - 18.1 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7 - 13.24 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Nissan X-Trail

Nissan X-Trail

26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Kia Seltos Facelift

Kia Seltos Facelift

11 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details