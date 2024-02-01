In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ignis, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ignis, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Verna Price starts at Rs. 10.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for EX 1.5 Petrol MT, Maruti Suzuki Ignis Price starts at Rs. 5.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2 MT. Verna: 1482 cc engine, 18.6 to 20.6 kmpl mileage. Ignis: 1197 cc engine, 20.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Verna vs Ignis Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Verna Ignis Brand Hyundai Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 10.96 Lakhs ₹ 5.84 Lakhs Mileage 18.6 to 20.6 kmpl 20.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 1482 cc 1197 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4