Hyundai Verna vs Maruti Suzuki Ignis

In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ignis, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Verna vs Ignis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Verna Ignis
BrandHyundaiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 10.96 Lakhs₹ 5.84 Lakhs
Mileage18.6 to 20.6 kmpl20.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity1482 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44
Filters
Verna
Hyundai Verna
EX 1.5 Petrol MT
₹10.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Sigma 1.2 MT
₹5.84 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5 l MPi1.2L VVT
Driving Range
837 Km668.48
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
143.8 Nm @ 4500 rpm113 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.6 kmpl20.89
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,73,0276,42,026
Ex-Showroom Price
10,96,5005,84,000
RTO
1,21,65028,190
Insurance
54,37729,336
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,36213,799
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Fresh looksExtended feature listPowerful turbo petrol motor

Cons

No diesel engine option

Verna Comparison with other cars

Hyundai Verna1482 cc to 1497 cc | Petrol | Manual,Automatic10.96 - 17.38 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Volkswagen Virtus999 cc to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual,Automatic11.56 - 19.41 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Verna vs Virtus
Hyundai Verna1482 cc to 1497 cc | Petrol | Manual,Automatic10.96 - 17.38 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Honda Citynull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic11.71 - 16.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Verna vs City

