In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Verna Price starts at Rs. 10.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid. Verna: 1482 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Grand Vitara: 1462 cc engine, 20.58 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Verna vs Grand Vitara Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Verna
|Grand vitara
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 10.98 Lakhs
|₹ 10.77 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|950 km/charge
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|20.58 to 27.97 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1482 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-