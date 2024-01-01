In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Fronx, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Hyundai Verna Price starts at Rs 10.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for EX 1.5 Petrol MT, Maruti Suzuki Fronx Price starts at Rs 7.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2L MT.
Verna: 1497 cc engine, 18.6 kmpl mileage.
Fronx: 1197 cc engine, 21.79 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
