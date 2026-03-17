In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Verna Price starts at Rs. 10.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi. Verna: 1482 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Ertiga: 1462 cc engine, 20.51 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Verna vs Ertiga Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Verna
|Ertiga
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 10.98 Lakhs
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|20.51 to 26.11 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1482 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4