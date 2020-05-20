HT Auto
Hyundai Verna vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Verna
Hyundai Verna
E 1.5 VTVT
₹9.11 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
LXi
₹5.89 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5 l MPi1.2L DualJet
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
796.5860.62
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.723.26
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,46,3146,80,137
Ex-Showroom Price
9,28,6005,98,000
RTO
75,86830,629
Insurance
41,24629,667
Accessories Charges
010,123
FastTag Charges
600600
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,48914,379
Latest Offers
Delhi
