In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Dzire, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Verna Price starts at Rs. 10.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual, Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price starts at Rs. 6.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXI. Verna: 1482 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Dzire: 1197 cc engine, 24.7 to 25.71 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Verna vs Dzire Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Verna
|Dzire
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 10.98 Lakhs
|₹ 6.26 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|24.7 to 25.71 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1482 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3