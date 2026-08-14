In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Celerio X, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Verna Price starts at Rs. 10.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual, Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Price starts at Rs. 5.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Vxi. Verna: 1482 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Celerio X: 998 cc engine, 21.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Verna vs Celerio X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Verna
|Celerio x
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 10.98 Lakhs
|₹ 5.11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|21.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1482 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3