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Hyundai Verna vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Baleno, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Verna Price starts at Rs. 10.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual, Maruti Suzuki Baleno Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma MT. Verna: 1482 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Baleno: 1197 cc engine, 22.35 to 30.61 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Verna vs Baleno Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Verna Baleno
BrandHyundaiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 10.98 Lakhs₹ 5.99 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl22.35 to 30.61 kmpl
Engine Capacity1482 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual, Transmission Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Verna
Hyundai Verna
HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual
₹10.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Sigma MT
₹5.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai Verna Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 MPi1.2L VVT
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
143.8 Nm @ 4500 rpm113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm88 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil springTorsion Beam
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springMcPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
85 / 65 R15185 / 65 R15
Length
4565 mm3990 mm
Wheelbase
2670 mm2520 mm
Height
1475 mm1500 mm
Width
1765 mm1745 mm
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres37 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Manual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control)Automatic Climate Control
Cruise Control
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power WindowsFront & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Cup Holders
4 Cupholders in Front & Second RowFront Only
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,63,1876,57,299
Ex-Showroom Price
10,98,4005,98,900
RTO
1,09,84028,786
Insurance
54,44729,113
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,15014,127
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish looksUpdated feature listCompetitive pricing

Cons

CVT discontinued, AMT is mundaneLackluster steering
Latest Offers
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Benefits On Hyundai Verna:- Benefits upto ₹ 65000/...
Applicable on vernahx-2-petrol-15l-manual & 21 more variants
Expired
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Baleno Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Balenoundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹5.99 - 9.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Baleno vs Fronx
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Maruti Suzuki Balenoundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹5.99 - 9.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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