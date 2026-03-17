In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Baleno, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Verna Price starts at Rs. 10.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual, Maruti Suzuki Baleno Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma MT. Verna: 1482 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Baleno: 1197 cc engine, 22.35 to 30.61 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Verna vs Baleno Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Verna
|Baleno
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 10.98 Lakhs
|₹ 5.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|22.35 to 30.61 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1482 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4