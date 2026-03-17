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Hyundai Verna vs Mahindra XUV 3XO

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Verna and Mahindra XUV 3XO, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Verna Price starts at Rs. 10.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual, Mahindra XUV 3XO Price starts at Rs. 7.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX1. Verna: 1482 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. XUV 3XO: 1197 cc engine, 18.06 to 21.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Verna vs XUV 3XO Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Verna Xuv 3xo
BrandHyundaiMahindra
Price₹ 10.98 Lakhs₹ 7.54 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl18.06 to 21.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1482 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual, Transmission Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Verna
Hyundai Verna
HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual
₹10.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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XUV 3XO
Mahindra XUV 3XO
MX1
₹7.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Hyundai Verna Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 MPimStallion Turbo Charged Multipoint Fuel Injection (TCMPFi) engine
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
143.8 Nm @ 4500 rpm200 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm110 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15205 / 65 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil springTwist Beam Suspension with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springMcPherson Strut with Anti-roll Bar
Rear Tyres
85 / 65 R15205 / 65 R16
Length
4565 mm3990 mm
Wheelbase
2670 mm2600 mm
Height
1475 mm1647 mm
Width
1765 mm1821 mm
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres42 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Manual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control)Manual
Cruise Control
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteWith Key
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power WindowsFront & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Cup Holders
4 Cupholders in Front & Second RowFront Only
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen Projector
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,63,1878,28,835
Ex-Showroom Price
10,98,4007,54,000
RTO
1,09,84061,780
Insurance
54,44712,555
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,15017,814
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Loaded with featuresExtensive updates to appearanceUpmarket cabin

Cons

Boot space is still limitedFront design may not appeal to all
Latest Offers
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Benefits On Hyundai Verna:- Benefits upto ₹ 65000/...
Applicable on vernahx-2-petrol-15l-manual & 21 more variants
Expired
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Latest Car & Bike News

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