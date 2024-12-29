In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Verna and Mahindra Marazzo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Verna Price starts at Rs. 10.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual, Mahindra Marazzo Price starts at Rs. 14.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M2 8 STR. Verna: 1482 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Marazzo: 1497 cc engine, 17.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Verna vs Marazzo Comparison