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Hyundai Verna vs Mahindra e2o-plus

In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Verna and Mahindra e2o-plus, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Verna Price starts at Rs. 10.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual and Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4. Verna: 1482 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Verna vs e2o-plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Verna E2o-plus
BrandHyundaiMahindra
Price₹ 10.98 Lakhs₹ 7.34 Lakhs
Range-110 km/charge
Mileage20 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-10.08 kwh
Engine Capacity1482 cc-
TransmissionManual, Transmission Automatic
Charging Time-6hrs @ 220V Hrs

Filters
Verna
Hyundai Verna
HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual
₹10.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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e2o-plus
Mahindra e2o-plus
e2o PLUS P4
₹7.34 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 MPiElectric Motor
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
143.8 Nm @ 4500 rpm70 Nm @ 1000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm25 bhp @ 3500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15165 / 60 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil springTwin Pivot Trailing Arm with Coaxial spring Damper
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springMacPheerson Strut Type Independent Suspension With Coaxial Spring
Rear Tyres
85 / 65 R15165 / 60 R14
Length
4565 mm3590 mm
Wheelbase
2670 mm2258 mm
Height
1475 mm1585 mm
Width
1765 mm1575 mm
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person4 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres-
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Manual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control)Yes (Manual)
Cruise Control
No-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
RemoteYes
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power WindowsFront & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Cup Holders
4 Cupholders in Front & Second RowNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen Projector
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Steering mounted controls
No-
Wireless Charger
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesNo
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,63,1879,93,155
Ex-Showroom Price
10,98,4008,81,425
RTO
1,09,84061,700
Insurance
54,44750,030
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,15021,346
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Benefits On Hyundai Verna:- Benefits upto ₹ 65000/...
Applicable on vernahx-2-petrol-15l-manual & 21 more variants
Expired
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