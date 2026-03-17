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Hyundai Verna vs Mahindra Bolero Neo

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Verna and Mahindra Bolero Neo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Verna Price starts at Rs. 10.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual, Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4. Verna: 1482 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Verna vs Bolero Neo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Verna Bolero neo
BrandHyundaiMahindra
Price₹ 10.98 Lakhs₹ 8.85 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl17.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1482 cc1493 cc
TransmissionManual, Transmission Manual
Cylinders43

Filters
Verna
Hyundai Verna
HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual
₹10.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Bolero Neo
Mahindra Bolero Neo
N4
₹8.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai Verna Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 MPi1.5L I4 mHawk 100
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
143.8 Nm @ 4500 rpm260 Nm @ 1750-2250 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm100 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15215 / 75 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil springMulti-Link Coil Spring Suspension with Anti-Roll Bar
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springDouble Wish-bone type, Independent Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
85 / 65 R15215 / 75 R15
Length
4565 mm3995 mm
Wheelbase
2670 mm2680 mm
Height
1475 mm1817 mm
Width
1765 mm1795 mm
No of Seating Rows
23 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres50 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Manual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control)Manual
Cruise Control
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteWith Key
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power WindowsFront & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Cup Holders
4 Cupholders in Front & Second Row-
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricVinyl
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,63,18710,13,840
Ex-Showroom Price
10,98,4008,84,500
RTO
1,09,84086,724
Insurance
54,44742,116
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,15021,791
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Robust buildSeven-seat layoutManual differential lock

Cons

Cabin remains dull and bare
Latest Offers
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Benefits On Hyundai Verna:- Benefits upto ₹ 65000/...
Applicable on vernahx-2-petrol-15l-manual & 21 more variants
Expired
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