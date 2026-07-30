hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsVerna vs Carens

Hyundai Verna vs Kia Carens

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Verna and Kia Carens, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Verna Price starts at Rs. 10.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual, Kia Carens Price starts at Rs. 11.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR. Verna: 1482 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Carens: 1493 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Verna vs Carens Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Verna Carens
BrandHyundaiKia
Price₹ 10.98 Lakhs₹ 11.02 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl12.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity1482 cc1493 cc
TransmissionManual, Transmission Manual
Cylinders44

Filters
Verna
Hyundai Verna
HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual
₹10.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Carens
Kia Carens
Premium (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR
₹11.02 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine Type
1.5 MPiSmartstream G 1.5
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
143.8 Nm @ 4500 rpm144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15195 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil springCoupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springMcPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
85 / 65 R15195 / 65 R15
Length
4565 mm4540 mm
Wheelbase
2670 mm2780 mm
Height
1475 mm1708 mm
Width
1765 mm1800 mm
No of Seating Rows
23 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres45 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Manual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control)Yes (Manual)
Cruise Control
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power WindowsFront & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Cup Holders
4 Cupholders in Front & Second RowFront & Rear
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Voice Command
NoYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric + Leatherette
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,63,18712,79,166
Ex-Showroom Price
10,98,40011,01,900
RTO
1,09,8401,22,190
Insurance
54,44754,576
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,15027,494
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Punchy engineSmooth transmissionLoaded with features

Cons

Not a great handlerFuel economy is not great
Latest Offers
See All
Benefits On Hyundai Verna:- Benefits upto ₹ 65000/...
Applicable on vernahx-2-petrol-15l-manual & 21 more variants
Expired
View Offer

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Hyundai Neira electric MPV concept showcased at the 2026 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) previews what a Hyundai derivative of the Kia Carens Clavis EV could be like. (Image: Indra Fathan/Instagram)
Hyundai Neira Electric MPV breaks cover in Indonesia, resemblance to Kia Carens Clavis EV
30 Jul 2026
The new Verna comes with a redesigned exterior, updated interior and new features.
New Hyundai Verna starts arriving at dealerships, deliveries to begin soon
17 Mar 2026
Looking to buy a mid-size sedan? Here’s a detailed comparison between the Honda City facelift and Hyundai Verna.
2026 Honda City facelift Vs Hyundai Verna: Which mid-size sedan should you buy in 2026
22 May 2026
Kia Carens Clavis EV crosses 1,100 units in corporate fleets, with 100 more units to be deployed by Refex Mobility.
Kia Carens Clavis EV crosses 1,100 units in corporate fleets, adds 100-unit Refex Mobility deal
11 Aug 2026
The 2026 Hyundai Verna receives an updated HX variant naming and minor feature additions across the lineup.
2026 Hyundai Verna variant-wise features explained
10 Mar 2026
Carens Clavis EV is currently the most affordable EV that Kia sells.
Kia Carens crosses 3 lakh sales milestone in India, EV now accounts for 10% of demand
14 Jul 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The Hyundai Tucson unit used for Bharat NCAP crash test was the Signature petrol variant of the model, one of the entry-level versions. The SUV aced the crash test by scoring five-star rating in both adult and child occupant protection tests.
Watch Hyundai Tucson crash test video at Bharat NCAP. Five-star safety rating for the Korean SUV
28 Nov 2024
Kia Carens is a 6/7-seater premium MPV with SUVish features, will take on the like of Hyundai Alcazar, XUV700 and Maruti Ertiga among others. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Kia Carens: First Drive Review
29 Jan 2022
The Hyundai Creta Electric will make its global debut at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The electric SUV promises to offer up to 473 kms of range in a single charge.
Hyundai Creta EV unveiled. What to expect? Launch timeline, range, battery, charging explained
3 Jan 2025
Kia Carens failed to impress at the Global NCAP crash tests.
Kia Carens scores 3 stars at Global NCAP crash test
23 Jun 2022
Hyundai Motor will officially launch the Creta EV on January 17 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 at Pragati Maidan in Delhi. This is the first ICE model from the Korean auto giant to get electric power in India.
Hyundai Creta EV review: Can electric power boost popularity of India's best-selling SUV?
16 Jan 2025
Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Dzire are the only two models which returned with five-star safety ratings while the Citroen eC3 electric hatchback was the biggest disappointment with zero-star safety ratings.
Indian cars at Global NCAP in 2024: Check crash test videos, safety ratings
31 Dec 2024
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers