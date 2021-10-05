Verna [2020-2023] vs Vento Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Verna [2020-2023] Vento Brand Hyundai Volkswagen Price ₹ 9.11 Lakhs ₹ 10 Lakhs Mileage 17.7 kmpl 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] and Volkswagen Vento, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 VTVT, Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. Verna [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 17.7 kmpl mileage. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.