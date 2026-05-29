In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] and Volkswagen Taigun, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 VTVT, Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual. Verna [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 17.7 kmpl mileage. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Verna [2020-2023] vs Taigun Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Verna [2020-2023]
|Taigun
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 9.11 Lakhs
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.7 kmpl
|18.85 to 19.98 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|-