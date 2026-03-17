Verna [2020-2023] vs Polo Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Verna [2020-2023] Polo Brand Hyundai Volkswagen Price ₹ 9.11 Lakhs ₹ 5.83 Lakhs Mileage 17.7 kmpl 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 VTVT, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. Verna [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 17.7 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.