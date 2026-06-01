Verna [2020-2023] vs Urban Cruiser Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Verna [2020-2023] Urban cruiser Brand Hyundai Toyota Price ₹ 9.11 Lakhs ₹ 8.5 Lakhs Mileage 17.7 kmpl 17 to 18.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 VTVT, Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. Verna [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 17.7 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.