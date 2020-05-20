HT Auto
Verna [2020-2023]
Hyundai Verna [2020-2023]
E 1.5 VTVT
₹9.11 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Safari
Tata Safari
XE
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5 l MPi2.0 L Kryotec
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
796.5807
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.716.14
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents on Pillars
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,46,31417,67,524
Ex-Showroom Price
9,28,60014,99,400
RTO
75,8681,94,375
Insurance
41,24673,249
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,48937,990
Expert Reviews
3.5 out of 5
Verdict

