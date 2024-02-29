In 2024 when choosing among the Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] and Tata Punch EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and In 2024 when choosing among the Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] and Tata Punch EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 VTVT and Tata Punch EV Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 3.3. Verna [2020-2023]: 1497 cc engine, 17.7 kmpl mileage. Punch EV gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Verna [2020-2023] vs Punch EV Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Verna [2020-2023] Punch ev Brand Hyundai Tata Price ₹ 9.11 Lakhs ₹ 10.99 Lakhs Range - 315-421 km/charge Mileage 17.7 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 25 kWh Engine Capacity 1497 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -