Verna [2020-2023] vs Nexon EV Prime Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Verna [2020-2023] nexon ev prime Brand Hyundai Tata Price ₹ 9.11 Lakhs ₹ 14.99 Lakhs Range - 312 km/charge Mileage 17.7 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 30.2 kwh Engine Capacity 998 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 9 Hrs

In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] and Tata Nexon EV Prime, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 VTVT and Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. Verna [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 17.7 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.