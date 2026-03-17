In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] and Tata Nexon EV Prime, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 VTVT and Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. Verna [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 17.7 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Verna [2020-2023] vs Nexon EV Prime Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Verna [2020-2023]
|nexon ev prime
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 9.11 Lakhs
|₹ 14.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|312 km/charge
|Mileage
|17.7 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|30.2 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|9 Hrs