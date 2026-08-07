Verna [2020-2023] vs Nexon [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Verna [2020-2023] Nexon [2020-2023] Brand Hyundai Tata Price ₹ 9.11 Lakhs ₹ 7 Lakhs Mileage 17.7 kmpl 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] and Tata Nexon [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 VTVT, Tata Nexon [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 7 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Verna [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 17.7 kmpl mileage. Nexon [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.