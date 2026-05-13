In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] and Tata Altroz, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 VTVT, Tata Altroz Price starts at Rs. 6.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart Petrol 5MT. Verna [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 17.7 kmpl mileage. Altroz: 1199 cc engine, 19.5 to 26.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Verna [2020-2023] vs Altroz Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Verna [2020-2023]
|Altroz
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 9.11 Lakhs
|₹ 6.3 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.7 kmpl
|19.5 to 26.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3