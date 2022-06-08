Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine Type
|1.5 l MPi
|1.0 TSI Petrol
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Driving Range
|796.5
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
|178 nm
|Transmission
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|17.7
|-
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
|114 bhp
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|Turbocharged
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|-
|Engine
|1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|-
|Cabin-Boot Access
|No
|-
|Cruise Control
|No
|-
|Heater
|Yes
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|No
|-
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|-
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|-
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|-
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|-
|Rear AC
|Vents Behind Front Armrest
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹10,46,314
|₹12,21,246
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹9,28,600
|₹10,69,000
|RTO
|₹75,868
|₹1,13,230
|Insurance
|₹41,246
|₹38,516
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹600
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹22,489
|₹26,249