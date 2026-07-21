In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] and Skoda Slavia, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 VTVT, Skoda Slavia Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Classic 1.0L TSI MT. Verna [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 17.7 kmpl mileage. Slavia: 999 cc engine, 18.73 to 20.32 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Verna [2020-2023] vs Slavia Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Verna [2020-2023]
|Slavia
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Skoda
|Price
|₹ 9.11 Lakhs
|₹ 10 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.7 kmpl
|18.73 to 20.32 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3