Verna [2020-2023] vs Rapid TSI Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Verna [2020-2023] Rapid tsi Brand Hyundai Skoda Price ₹ 9.11 Lakhs ₹ 7.79 Lakhs Mileage 17.7 kmpl 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 VTVT, Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. Verna [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 17.7 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.