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HomeCompare CarsVerna [2020-2023] vs Kiger

Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] vs Renault Kiger

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] and Renault Kiger, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 VTVT, Renault Kiger Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. Verna [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 17.7 kmpl mileage. Kiger: 999 cc engine, 18.24 to 20.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Verna [2020-2023] vs Kiger Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Verna [2020-2023] Kiger
BrandHyundaiRenault
Price₹ 9.11 Lakhs₹ 5.81 Lakhs
Mileage17.7 kmpl18.24 to 20.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Verna [2020-2023]
Hyundai Verna [2020-2023]
E 1.5 VTVT
₹9.11 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Kiger
Renault Kiger
Authentic
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Top View
Infotainment System Main Menu
Left Side View
Wireless Charging Pad
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 l MPi1.0L Energy
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
796.5-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm96 Nm @ 3400-3600 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.719.17 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.2-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric) steering with 3 spokes
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Couple Torsion Beam AxleTorsion Beam Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringMcPherson Strut with Lower Triangle & Coil Spring, Anti-roll Bar & Traverse Arm
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R15195 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
165205 mm
Length
44403990 mm
Wheelbase
26002500 mm
Height
14751605 mm
Width
17291750 mm
Bootspace
480405 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
45 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
4540 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltNo
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
12V Power Outlets
12
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot OpenerRemote
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
ChromePainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Warranty (Years)
3No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoOptional
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Gesture Control
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
No-
Display
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
No-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoN0
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderCup Holder
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Beige & Black-
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
NoFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,46,3146,43,117
Ex-Showroom Price
9,28,6005,81,000
RTO
75,86832,240
Insurance
41,24629,377
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,48913,823
Expert Rating
-
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