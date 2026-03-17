In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] and Renault Duster, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 VTVT, Renault Duster Price starts at Rs. 10.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT. Verna [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 17.7 kmpl mileage. Duster: 999 cc engine, 13 to 15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Verna [2020-2023] vs Duster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Verna [2020-2023]
|Duster
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Renault
|Price
|₹ 9.11 Lakhs
|₹ 10.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.7 kmpl
|13 to 15 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3