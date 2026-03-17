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HomeCompare CarsVerna [2020-2023] vs Magnite

Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] vs Nissan Magnite

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] and Nissan Magnite, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 VTVT, Nissan Magnite Price starts at Rs. 5.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Visia B4D 1.0 Petrol MT. Verna [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 17.7 kmpl mileage. Magnite: 999 cc engine, 17.9 to 24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Verna [2020-2023] vs Magnite Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Verna [2020-2023] Magnite
BrandHyundaiNissan
Price₹ 9.11 Lakhs₹ 5.65 Lakhs
Mileage17.7 kmpl17.9 to 24 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Verna [2020-2023]
Hyundai Verna [2020-2023]
E 1.5 VTVT
₹9.11 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Magnite
Nissan Magnite
Visia B4D 1.0 Petrol MT
₹5.62 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
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Front Left Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Rear View
Left Side View
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 l MPi1.0L Petrol
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
796.5776 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm96 Nm @ 3400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.719.4 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm71 bhp @ 6250-3600 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.25 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Couple Torsion Beam AxleTwin-tube Telescopic Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringMac Pherson Strut with Lower Transverse Link
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R15195 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
165205 mm
Length
44403994 mm
Wheelbase
26002500 mm
Height
14751572 mm
Width
17291758 mm
Bootspace
480336 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
45 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
4540 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoNo
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsNo
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesNo
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
Remote with Boot OpenerWith Key
Rub - Strips
NoBlack
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
ChromeBlack
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited40000
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Gesture Control
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested4 Star (ASEAN NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Beige & BlackStylish Black
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,46,3146,33,141
Ex-Showroom Price
9,28,6005,61,643
RTO
75,86834,926
Insurance
41,24636,072
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,48913,608
Expert Rating
-
Latest Offers
See All
On Nissan Magnite :- Accessories/Cash Rs. 12,000/-...
Applicable on magnitevisia-petrol-manual & 1 more variant
Expired
View Offer
On Nissan Magnite :- Early Booking Bonaza 20,500/ ...
Applicable on magniteacenta-petrol-manual & 7 more variants
Expired
View Offer
On Nissan Magnite :- Early Booking Bonaza 20,500/ ...
Applicable on magnitekuro-edition-petrol-automatic-amt-ez-shift variant
Expired
View Offer
On Nissan Magnite :- Accessories/Cash Rs. 5,000/-...
Applicable on magnitekuro-edition-petrol-turbo-manual-hrao & 4 more variants
Expired
View Offer
On Nissan Magnite :- Accessories/Cash Rs. 5,000/-...
Applicable on magnitetekna-petrol-manual & 7 more variants
Expired
View Offer
On Nissan Magnite :- Early Booking Bonaza 22,500/...
Applicable on magniteacenta-petrol-turbo-automatic-cvt variant
Expired
View Offer
On Nissan Magnite :- Accessories/Cash Rs. 5,000/-...
Applicable on magniten-connecta-petrol-turbo-automatic-cvt & 6 more variants
Expired
View Offer

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