In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] and Nissan Magnite, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 VTVT, Nissan Magnite Price starts at Rs. 5.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Visia B4D 1.0 Petrol MT. Verna [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 17.7 kmpl mileage. Magnite: 999 cc engine, 17.9 to 24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Verna [2020-2023] vs Magnite Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Verna [2020-2023]
|Magnite
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Nissan
|Price
|₹ 9.11 Lakhs
|₹ 5.65 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.7 kmpl
|17.9 to 24 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3