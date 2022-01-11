Verna [2020-2023] vs Kicks Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Verna [2020-2023] Kicks Brand Hyundai Nissan Price ₹ 9.11 Lakhs ₹ 9.5 Lakhs Mileage 17.7 kmpl 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 1330 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] and Nissan Kicks, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 VTVT, Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5. Verna [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 17.7 kmpl mileage. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.