Verna [2020-2023] vs Wagon R [2019-2022] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Verna [2020-2023] Wagon r [2019-2022] Brand Hyundai Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 9.11 Lakhs ₹ 4.93 Lakhs Mileage 17.7 kmpl 21.79 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 998 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] and Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 VTVT, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 4.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi 1.0. Verna [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 17.7 kmpl mileage. Wagon R [2019-2022]: 998 cc engine, 21.79 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.