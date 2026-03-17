In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] and Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 VTVT, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 4.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi 1.0. Verna [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 17.7 kmpl mileage. Wagon R [2019-2022]: 998 cc engine, 21.79 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Verna [2020-2023] vs Wagon R [2019-2022] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Verna [2020-2023]
|Wagon r [2019-2022]
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 9.11 Lakhs
|₹ 4.93 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.7 kmpl
|21.79 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3