Verna [2020-2023] vs Vitara Brezza Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Verna [2020-2023] Vitara brezza Brand Hyundai Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 9.11 Lakhs ₹ 7.61 Lakhs Mileage 17.7 kmpl 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 VTVT, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi. Verna [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 17.7 kmpl mileage. Vitara Brezza: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.