In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 VTVT, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 7.96 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi. Verna [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 17.7 kmpl mileage. Ertiga [2018-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 19.01 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Verna [2020-2023] vs Ertiga [2018-2022] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Verna [2020-2023]
|Ertiga [2018-2022]
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 9.11 Lakhs
|₹ 7.96 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.7 kmpl
|19.01 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 4 Gears, Manual Override, Manual - 5 Gears
|Cylinders
|4
|4