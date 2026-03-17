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HomeCompare CarsVerna [2020-2023] vs Ertiga [2018-2022]

Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022]

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 VTVT, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 7.96 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi. Verna [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 17.7 kmpl mileage. Ertiga [2018-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 19.01 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Verna [2020-2023] vs Ertiga [2018-2022] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Verna [2020-2023] Ertiga [2018-2022]
BrandHyundaiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 9.11 Lakhs₹ 7.96 Lakhs
Mileage17.7 kmpl19.01 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic (Torque Converter) - 4 Gears, Manual Override, Manual - 5 Gears
Cylinders44

Filters
Verna [2020-2023]
Hyundai Verna [2020-2023]
E 1.5 VTVT
₹9.11 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Ertiga [2018-2022]
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022]
LXi
₹7.96 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] Visual Comparison

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Front Left Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 l MPiK 15 Smart Hybrid
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
796.5855.45
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.719.01
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.25.2
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Couple Torsion Beam AxleTorsion Beam & Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringMacPherson Strut & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R15185 / 65 R15
Ground Clearance
165180
Length
44404395
Wheelbase
26002740
Height
14751690
Width
17291735
Bootspace
480209
No of Seating Rows
23
Seating Capacity
57
Doors
45
Fuel Tank Capacity
4545
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoNo
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way6 Way
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot OpenerRemote
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal with Key
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited40000
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
NoNo
Gesture Control
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
Internal Hard-drive
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested3 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Beige & BlackBlack & Beige
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,46,3148,97,126
Ex-Showroom Price
9,28,6007,96,500
RTO
75,86856,790
Insurance
41,24643,336
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,48919,282
Expert Rating
-

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Latest Videos

Hyundai Verna 2020 drive review
Drive Review: 2020 Hyundai Verna
27 Jul 2020
Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
Five reasons why Maruti Suzuki Dzire remains a hit in India after 16 years
30 Dec 2024
Ertiga, XL6 continue to power Maruti Suzuki’s dominance in the MPV segment
Ertiga, XL6 continue to power Maruti Suzuki’s dominance in the MPV segment
15 Nov 2019
Hyundai Verna has been launched in its sixth-generation version in India at a starting and introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end variant is at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
Hyundai Verna 2023: First Drive Review
28 Apr 2023
Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Dzire are the only two models which returned with five-star safety ratings while the Citroen eC3 electric hatchback was the biggest disappointment with zero-star safety ratings.
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31 Dec 2024
Maruti Suzuki's new Dzire sedan has broken into the the list of safest cars in its segment with a five-star safety rating at the Global NCAP crash tests. We take a look at where does it rank among the safest sedans in India..
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