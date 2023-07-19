Verna [2020-2023] vs XUV500 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Verna [2020-2023] Xuv500 Brand Hyundai Mahindra Price ₹ 9.11 Lakhs ₹ 13.15 Lakhs Mileage 17.7 kmpl 15.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 2179 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] and Mahindra XUV500, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 VTVT, Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5. Verna [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 17.7 kmpl mileage. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.