In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] and Mahindra Marazzo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 VTVT, Mahindra Marazzo Price starts at Rs. 14.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M2 8 STR. Verna [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 17.7 kmpl mileage. Marazzo: 1497 cc engine, 17.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Verna [2020-2023] vs Marazzo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Verna [2020-2023]
|Marazzo
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 9.11 Lakhs
|₹ 14.06 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.7 kmpl
|17.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1497 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|4