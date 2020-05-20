Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine Type
|1.5 l MPi
|1.5L Turbocharged I4
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Driving Range
|796.5
|779.85
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
|300 Nm @ 1750 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|17.7
|17.33
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
|121 bhp @ 3500 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|Turbocharged
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Diesel
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt
|Cabin-Boot Access
|No
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|No
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|Co-Driver Only
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Manual - Internal Only
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|1
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Vents Behind Front Armrest
|Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹10,46,314
|₹14,46,278
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹9,28,600
|₹12,42,157
|RTO
|₹75,868
|₹1,60,100
|Insurance
|₹41,246
|₹43,521
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹600
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹22,489
|₹31,086