In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] and Mahindra KUV100 NXT, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 VTVT, Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR. Verna [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 17.7 kmpl mileage. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Verna [2020-2023] vs KUV100 NXT Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Verna [2020-2023]
|Kuv100 nxt
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 9.11 Lakhs
|₹ 5.66 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.7 kmpl
|18.15 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1198 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|3