Verna [2020-2023] vs e2o-plus Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Verna [2020-2023] E2o-plus Brand Hyundai Mahindra Price ₹ 9.11 Lakhs ₹ 7.34 Lakhs Range - 110 km/charge Mileage 17.7 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 10.08 kwh Engine Capacity 998 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 6hrs @ 220V Hrs

In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] and Mahindra e2o-plus, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 VTVT and Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4. Verna [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 17.7 kmpl mileage. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.