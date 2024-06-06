HT Auto
Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] vs Isuzu D-Max

In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] and Isuzu D-Max, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 VTVT, Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis. Verna [2020-2023]: 1497 cc engine, 17.7 kmpl mileage. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Verna [2020-2023] vs D-Max Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Verna [2020-2023] D-max
BrandHyundaiIsuzu
Price₹ 9.11 Lakhs₹ 10.55 Lakhs
Mileage17.7 kmpl12.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity1497 cc2499 cc
TransmissionManual, AutomaticManual
Cylinders4-

Verna [2020-2023]
Hyundai Verna [2020-2023]
E 1.5 VTVT
₹9.11 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
Cab Chassis
₹10.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine Type
1.5 l MPiVGT Intercooled Diesel
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
796.5-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm176 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.7-
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm77.77 bhp @ 3800 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS VI 2.0
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2499 cc,4 Cylinder
Minimum Turning Radius
5.26.3 Metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15205 R16C
Wheels
Steel Rims16 Inch
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Couple Torsion Beam AxleSemi-Elliptic Leaf Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringDouble Wishbone, Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R15205 R16C
Ground Clearance
165220 mm
Length
44405375 mm
Wheelbase
26002600 mm
Height
14751800 mm
Width
17291860 mm
Bootspace
4801495 litres
No of Seating Rows
2-
Seating Capacity
52 Person
Doors
42 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
4555 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Parking Assist
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital-
Average Speed
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,46,31412,57,164
Ex-Showroom Price
9,28,60010,54,900
RTO
75,8681,31,862
Insurance
41,24669,902
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,48927,021
Expert Rating
-

