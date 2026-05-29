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HomeCompare CarsVenue N Line [2022-2025] vs Virtus

Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] vs Volkswagen Virtus

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] and Volkswagen Virtus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 12.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 MT, Volkswagen Virtus Price starts at Rs. 10.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT. Venue N Line [2022-2025]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Virtus: 999 cc engine, 18.45 to 20.66 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Venue N Line [2022-2025] vs Virtus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Venue n line [2022-2025] Virtus
BrandHyundaiVolkswagen
Price₹ 12.15 Lakhs₹ 10.5 Lakhs
Mileage20.2 kmpl18.45 to 20.66 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Venue N Line [2022-2025]
Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025]
N6 MT
₹12.15 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Virtus
Volkswagen Virtus
Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT
₹10.71 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Airbags
Rear Seats
Dashboard
Front Right Side
Headlight
Door View Of Driver Seat
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
1.0 l Turbo GDi1.0L TSI
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500 rpm178 Nm @ 1750-4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears, Sport ModeManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm114 bhp @ 5000-5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16205 / 55 R16
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with coil springMc-Pherson Suspension and Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam axle with coil springTwist Beam Axle
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16205 / 55 R16
Bootspace
311 litres521 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres45 litres
Length
3995 mm4561 mm
Wheelbase
2500 mm2651 mm
Height
1617 mm1507 mm
Width
1770 mm1752 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesDynamic
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
Cladding - Body Coloured-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
SilverSilver
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Scuff Plates
NoNo
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
NoOptional
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Cornering Headlights
YesNo
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only-
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
Headlights
HalogenLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
34
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
68
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
8 inch7 inch
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Global NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatheretteFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Interior Colours
Black and GreigeBeige/Black
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullPartial
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,00,26011,96,515
Ex-Showroom Price
12,14,70010,70,900
RTO
1,33,4701,17,420
Insurance
51,5907,695
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,09725,717
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sportier looksDriver-centric updatesTwo-way dash cam

Cons

Updates largely cosmeticNo MT or iMT

Virtus Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Volkswagen Virtus999 cc to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual,Automatic₹10.5 - 19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Skoda Slavia999 cc to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual,Automatic₹10 - 18.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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