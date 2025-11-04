Venue N Line [2022-2025] vs Vento Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Venue n line [2022-2025] Vento Brand Hyundai Volkswagen Price ₹ 12.15 Lakhs ₹ 10 Lakhs Mileage 20.2 kmpl 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] and Volkswagen Vento, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 12.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 MT, Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. Venue N Line [2022-2025]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.