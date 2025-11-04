hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsVenue N Line [2022-2025] vs Polo

Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] vs Volkswagen Polo

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 12.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 MT, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. Venue N Line [2022-2025]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Venue N Line [2022-2025] vs Polo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Venue n line [2022-2025] Polo
BrandHyundaiVolkswagen
Price₹ 12.15 Lakhs₹ 5.83 Lakhs
Mileage20.2 kmpl16.4 to 18.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Venue N Line [2022-2025]
Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025]
N6 MT
₹12.15 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Polo
Volkswagen Polo
Trendline 1.0L MPI
₹5.83 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car

Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Rear View Mirror Courtesy Lamps
Rear Seats
Dashboard
Front Right Side
Headlight
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
Front Armrest
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine Type
1.0 l Turbo GDi1.0L MPI
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500 rpm95 Nm @ 2950 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears, Sport ModeManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm75 bhp @ 6200 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16175 / 70 R14
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with coil springMcPherson Strut with Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam axle with coil springSemi-independent Trailing Arm
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16175 / 70 R14
Bootspace
311 litres280
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres45
Length
3995 mm3971
Wheelbase
2500 mm2469
Height
1617 mm1469
Width
1770 mm1682
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1No
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
KeylessWith Key
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Body ColouredNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Scuff Plates
No-
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
YesNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Warranty (Years)
34
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Speakers
6No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
USB Compatibility
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Touch Screen Size
8 inch-
Voice Command
YesNo
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Display
Touch-screen DisplayNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
Not Tested4 Star (Global NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatheretteFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Interior Colours
Black and GreigeBlack & Grey
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,00,2607,08,136
Ex-Showroom Price
12,14,7006,27,000
RTO
1,33,47050,190
Insurance
51,59030,446
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,09715,220
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sportier looksDriver-centric updatesTwo-way dash cam

Cons

Updates largely cosmeticNo MT or iMT

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

The 2025 Hyundai Venue N-Line has been unveiled with sportier design elements and added equipment, and it comes with the 1-litre turbo-petrol unit
2025 Hyundai Venue N-Line unveiled in India with sporty dual-tone design and advanced tech
4 Nov 2025
The 2025 Hyundai Venue N-Line has been revealed in India.
New Hyundai Venue N-Line revealed ahead of launch, bookings opened at 25,000
31 Oct 2025
Volkswagen Polo owners looking to upgrade now have several options that balance performance, practicality and modern features.
5 cars I would buy if I were upgrading from the Volkswagen Polo
23 Jun 2026
The Volkswagen ID. Polo EV will become the first compact electric hatchback in the brand’s new EV lineup
Volkswagen ID. Polo inches closer to production as new prototypes surface ahead of debut
9 Mar 2026
The second gen Hyundai Venue N Line is expected to get a redesigned front grille and new alloy wheels, this time wearing the N badge instead of the Hyundai logo.
Next gen Hyundai Venue N Line spied being tested in South Korea. Here's what to expect
21 Apr 2025
The electric Polos will be built on the MEB+ platform, offering a FWD configuration with a single-electric motor at the front
Volkswagen reveals ID. Polo EV specs ahead of global debut in early 2026
16 Dec 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The Hyundai Tucson unit used for Bharat NCAP crash test was the Signature petrol variant of the model, one of the entry-level versions. The SUV aced the crash test by scoring five-star rating in both adult and child occupant protection tests.
Watch Hyundai Tucson crash test video at Bharat NCAP. Five-star safety rating for the Korean SUV
28 Nov 2024
Volkswagen Polo, Lexus NX get five-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests.
Watch: Volkswagen Polo, Lexus NX get five-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests
3 Mar 2022
The Virtus is one the safest sedan in India. The Volkswagen car has five-star safety rating from Global NCAP. Safety features include six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, multi-collision braking, electronic differential lock system, traction control system, and tyre pressure monitoring system.
Volkswagen Virtus: Five reasons that make this sedan popular in India
23 Oct 2024
The Hyundai Creta Electric will make its global debut at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The electric SUV promises to offer up to 473 kms of range in a single charge.
Hyundai Creta EV unveiled. What to expect? Launch timeline, range, battery, charging explained
3 Jan 2025
Hyundai Motor will officially launch the Creta EV on January 17 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 at Pragati Maidan in Delhi. This is the first ICE model from the Korean auto giant to get electric power in India.
Hyundai Creta EV review: Can electric power boost popularity of India's best-selling SUV?
16 Jan 2025
Volkswagen Taigun (left) and Skoda Kushaq (right) are based on the same platform and offer a list of safety features which helped both secure highest rating at the Global NCAP crash test.&nbsp;
Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun enter elite league of safest SUVs in India
14 Oct 2022
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers