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HomeCompare CarsVenue N Line [2022-2025] vs Rumion

Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] vs Toyota Rumion

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 12.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 MT, Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Venue N Line [2022-2025]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Venue N Line [2022-2025] vs Rumion Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Venue n line [2022-2025] Rumion
BrandHyundaiToyota
Price₹ 12.15 Lakhs₹ 9.79 Lakhs
Mileage20.2 kmpl20.11 to 26.11 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
Venue N Line [2022-2025]
Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025]
N6 MT
₹12.15 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Rumion
Toyota Rumion
E
₹9.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Airbags
Dashboard
Front Right Side
Headlight
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
Right Side View
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Specification
Engine Type
1.0 l Turbo GDi-
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500 rpm139 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears, Sport ModeManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with coil springMacpherson Strut & Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam axle with coil springTorsion Beam & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16185 / 65 R15
Bootspace
311 litres-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres45 litres
Length
3995 mm4460 mm
Wheelbase
2500 mm2740 mm
Height
1617 mm1690 mm
Width
1770 mm1735 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Manual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents on Roof)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
1-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
Cladding - Body ColouredNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows, Driver One-touch up/down
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Silver-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Scuff Plates
NoNo
One Touch - Up
Driver-
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal with Key
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & Rear4 Cupholders in Front & Third Row
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
YesNo
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Tail Lights
LED-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)No
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Touch Screen Size
8 inch-
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesNo
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
NoYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No60:40:00
Interior Colours
Black and Greige-
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,00,26011,11,739
Ex-Showroom Price
12,14,7009,79,000
RTO
1,33,47081,160
Insurance
51,59051,579
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,09723,895
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sportier looksDriver-centric updatesTwo-way dash cam

Cons

Updates largely cosmeticNo MT or iMT

Rumion Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Toyota Rumionundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹9.55 - 13.86 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Ertigaundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹8.8 - 12.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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