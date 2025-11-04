In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] and Toyota Innova Hycross, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 12.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 MT and Toyota Innova Hycross Price starts at Rs. 18.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX 7 STR. Venue N Line [2022-2025]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Innova Hycross: 1987 cc engine, 16.13 to 23.24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Venue N Line [2022-2025] vs Innova Hycross Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Venue n line [2022-2025]
|Innova hycross
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 12.15 Lakhs
|₹ 18.86 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|839 km/charge
|Mileage
|20.2 kmpl
|16.13 to 23.24 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-